MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An estimated 30,000 bikers are rolling into Memphis this week, prompting city officials to warn about possible heavy traffic.

The National Bikers Roundup is scheduled for Aug. 1-6 at Tiger Lane in Liberty Park, formerly the Fairgrounds. Gates opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Organizers say the annual event, in its 46th year, is the largest camping motorcycle rally in the country, and is organized by a group of African American Motorcycle Clubs. The location rotates across the country each year.