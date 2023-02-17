MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State legislators joined the NAACP and other community leaders on Friday to call for a federal investigation into the conduct of the Memphis Police Department.

More than 20 community leaders have signed a letter requesting that the United States Department of Justice to investigate the conduct of the Memphis Police Department following the death of Tyre Nichols.

This effort is being led by State Representatives GA Hardaway and Joe Towns Junior.

In the letter, it says the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols is not an isolated event but instead shows a systemic culture that needs to be addressed.

They are asking for the DOJ to launch a pattern of practices investigation into MPD to review everything from policies and procedures to civil complaints and use of force.

“We got to get a grip on these exceptional officers who are doing this crime under the color of law,” State Rep. GA Hardaway said. “I can think of no greater betrayal than the person that you look to for help the person that you look to to save you in a time of crisis being that individual who victimizes you.”