MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis chapter of the NAACP marked Juneteenth with a groundbreaking and renovation of its downtown headquarters.

As Memphis and the nation observe a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, several service organizations united to celebrate Juneteenth with a turn of a shovel.

The groundbreaking symbolized the renovation of the historic NAACP headquarters on Vance Avenue and its commitment to save the lives of young mothers and their children.

“What better day to do it than Juneteenth when we are all together, working together making sure this is a home place for women who are pregnant or who have had babies between birth and 18 months,” said Vickie Terry, Executive Director of the Memphis chapter of the NAACP.

The Jesse Turner Freedom House will be getting a makeover and expanding its reach to help end infant mortality in the 38107 zip code.

“This zip code has one of highest incidents of prenatal deaths not only in Memphis and Tennessee but this nation,” said Memphis NAACP President Van Turner.

The NAACP, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and other groups are joining forces to reduce infant mortality with a program called “My Baby 4 Me.”

“For us, this seems like a way to fulfill that commandment. This a way to love each other and to help each other in a practical and achievable way,” said Elder Matthew Holland with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Lynn and Joell Archibald are the My Baby 4 Me coordinators.

“This area struggles has not great numbers for infant mortality, some of the worst in Tennessee,” said Lynn.

To reverse that trend, young mothers receive help with housing, transportation, finding a job and receiving proper prenatal healthcare.

“We try to support them so they can take better care of their selves when they’re pregnant or their babies after their born,” said Joell.

Ashley Martin said the program helped her and her baby.

“I learned everything from safe sleeping to every stage of pregnancy and I really do appreciate that,” she said.

As many celebrate Juneteenth, others also celebrate the NAACP’s expansion and mission to help young mothers and their babies.

“When someone asks you what is the NAACP doing today you can go back and tell them we are trying to eradicate infant mortality in the 38107 zip code,” said Memphis NAACP Vice President Kermit Moore.

The Memphis chapter of the NAACP said with the help of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints they’ll be able to invest in reducing infant mortality for years to come.