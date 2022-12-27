MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With thousands in Memphis still without running water, the local chapter of the NAACP is stepping up to help.

The Memphis Branch of the NAACP gave away water at their office on Vance Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of people lined up in south Memphis for the water giveaway. With so many people without water or having to boil their water due to the freeze, this is a necessity for the community.

The organization held a water giveaway on Monday as well. After they ran out of water, more water was donated for Tuesday’s giveaway.

“We have water and we also have canned goods. So, we are just trying to meet the needs of the community,” said Van Turner, President of the NAACP Memphis Branch. “In order to engage people on civil human and human rights and other issues, you have to meet them at their basic needs first. That is why we are doing this.”

Turner said he’s going through the same thing as the people he’s helping. The water in his home also isn’t running. He said because of this he understands, even more, the importance of giving back.

“The blessing that I am able to give back because I know exactly what they are going through, so I can identify with the challenges I am just happy to be able to meet some of those challenges and do our small part of assistance,” he said.

Tuesday’s giveaway is a huge help for residents like Beverly Young.

“It’s kind of a hassle trying to boil a lot of water when you are at home, and you are sick and I have a sibling that is sick and in the hospital and I am expecting them home soon so I think it is very nice for them to think of us,” Young said.

Bobby Morris was one of the first people in line. He said there are plenty of things he will use the water for.

“Drinking as well as washing my fruits and vegetables and things like that before I get ready to eat. We got to brush our teeth and things like that so we have to have good clean water for those things,” he said.

The NAACP will also deliver water to people without transportation. If you need water delivered, you can call their office at (901)-521-1343