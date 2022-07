MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Middle Tennessee are searching for a missing man who never returned home after visiting Memphis.

Donald Eugene Foster, 51, of Murfreesboro was reported missing on Monday, July 4 by the residential care facility where he currently lives.

Police say Foster was returning to Murfreesboro after visiting his mother in Memphis but never arrived.

Foster is 6’0″ tall and weighs around 280 lbs.

If you have seen Foster or know where he can be located, please contact Det. Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.