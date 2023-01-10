MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis last year, according to data police shared with City Council on Tuesday.

There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said.

There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 the year before. Not all homicides are considered murders.

Police Chief CJ Davis was asked what caused the drop. She said it was due to a range of factors, including the capture of fugitives, increased officer visibility and wraparound services.

“All of the various wheels turning at the same time,” she said.

Auto thefts are driving crime in many districts of the city. In Council District 7, for instance, there were 1,357 arrests for auto theft, and the biggest age group arrested was under age 18. Hyundai, Kia and Infiniti were the most commonly stolen vehicles.

MPD hired 312 police recruits last year, Davis said.