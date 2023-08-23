MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have revealed Herman Hollins-Brown, the man charged in the deaths of a woman and her 15-year-old grandson, reportedly threatened a man if he didn’t help him in his accused crimes.

Memphis Police said they discovered the body of missing 15-year-old Syquavius Hoyett off Weaver and Little Weaver in Westwood Sunday.

Detectives discovered the body of Anneria Turman, his grandmother, just a few days before half a mile away in a wooded area at Silas and Eyers.

Wednesday, we learned since the teen’s body was found Sunday, a man came to police telling them Herman Hollins-Brown, who was reportedly in a relationship with Turman, pointed a gun at him, saying, “You are going to do what I tell you to or you will be the third body.”

The man claims he then helped Hollins-Brown dispose of Turman’s body, and they returned to a house off Glenbrook where Hoyett was dead as well, loaded him into a car and dropped off his body at Weaver and Little Weaver.

The witness said both victims appeared to be shot.

We were there as Hollins-Brown appeared in court earlier this week. While investigators have not released a motive as to why they say he’s responsible for the attack, a woman we talked said she talked to Hollins-Brown every day, and he often complained about the teen.

“I don’t know why, but he could not stand it. He talked to me every day about that grandbaby, not emptying the garbage, not making his bed, not cleaning his room. He talked to me all the time, every day about that,” she said.

Hollins-Brown is being held without bond. Detectives also say he has been convicted of robbery and aggravated battery out of Illinois.