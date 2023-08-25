MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Deputies in Marshall County, Miss. are searching for a murder suspect who was out on bond and didn’t show up to trial.

Dequan “Pee Wee” Hall allegedly cut off his ankle monitor before his murder trial, authorities said. They went looking for him but have not found the suspect as of Friday morning.

U.S. Marshals are assisting Marshall County deputies with the search.

Hall is charged in the death of 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, who was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a Holly Springs home in July 2022.