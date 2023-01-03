MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Three known gang members have been charged in a deadly shooting from two weeks ago.

According to court documents, Daniel Bates, Danterio Owens, and Gary Taylor are accused in a deadly shooting back in December.

Police say the three men are known gang members and are responsible for killing Markeith Taylor on Wells Avenue in North Memphis on Dec. 21.

Court documents state the men exited an SUV and gunned Taylor down in a vacant lot.

Taylor suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Dec. 30.

Taylor has since been released on bond while Bates and Owens remain behind bars with no bond.

The men will appear in court Tuesday.