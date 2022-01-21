MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder fugitive responsible for a deadly shooting in Parkway Village has been put behind bars, thanks to a U.S. Marshals Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals located Chico Smith in Frayser on the 800 block of Par Avenue on Thursday. Smith has been wanted by police for over eight months.

Police say Smith is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened last year in Parkway Village.

He is being accused of shooting a man at a residence on Ashwood Street. Before he died, police say the victim named his killer through writing and gestures.

Shelby County issued an arrest warrant for Smith on April 28, 2021.

Smith is being charged with second degree murder.