MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for second-degree murder was captured in Cordova Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Hornlake Road. The female victim was taken to Regional One, where she died from her injuries.

MPD detectives determined the shooting happened in front of the Royal King Grocery on West Raines Road, and Diego Glay, 24, was developed as a suspect.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Shelby County Sheriff developed information that Glay was in the Vale Apartment Complex in Cordova.

Authorities said a K-9 on the U.S. Marshals Task Force found Glay hiding in a bedroom closet. He was arrested without incident.