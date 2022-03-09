MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Bolivar County for murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and federal gun charges has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals.



Deputies said they arrested Jacoris Drummer at a home in Cordova on Wednesday. He was wanted for the shooting death of John Hutton, who was shot in the chest.

Two other people, Marquita Vega, 26, and Lynn Randle, 52, were also charged in connection to Hutton’s death.

In a press release, U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller stated, “Deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service are

committed to finding and apprehending violent fugitives to make our communities safe.”



Drummer surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody without incident.