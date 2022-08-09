MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A murder fugitive from Puerto Rico was captured at a motel in Memphis on Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

According to U.S. Marshals, on May 5, 2022, a 43-year-old woman was killed in the Puerto Rico town of Aguadilla and her body was found dismembered.

A warrant was issued by the General Court of Justice for the District of Aguadilla on June 6 charging Daunta Head with the crime.

The Puerto Rico Violent Offender Task Force took over the case and developed information that Head was in the Memphis area. The Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force was requested to assist in the investigation.

Investigators with the Two Rivers Task Force determined Monday that Head was at a motel off Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Head was taken into custody without incident with the help of the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Memphis Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

He is being held in the Shelby County jail until he is extradited.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said they are not sure what ties Head has to the Memphis area.

“What I can assure the public is he will no longer be hiding in our community. As soon as the

Puerto Rico authorities can come get him, Daunta Head will be transferred back to their jurisdiction to

face charges for this heinous crime. The U.S. Marshals Service was proud to play a role in that process,” Miller said.