MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple agencies are on the scene after munitions were reportedly found in a Southaven home Friday afternoon.
According to the Southaven Police Department, contractors found what appear to be “military-grade munitions” in the attic of a home they were remodeling on Greenbrook Parkway and Clarington Drive.
Southaven Police say they have requested the help of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad to remove the munitions.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
Southaven Police say the area around the home will be blocked off.