MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple agencies are on the scene after munitions were reportedly found in a Southaven home Friday afternoon.

According to the Southaven Police Department, contractors found what appear to be “military-grade munitions” in the attic of a home they were remodeling on Greenbrook Parkway and Clarington Drive.

Photo courtesy of Brooke Billions, WREG
Southaven Police say they have requested the help of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad to remove the munitions.

Southaven Police say the area around the home will be blocked off.