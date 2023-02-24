MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police respond to another rash of car break-ins—this time outside a Home Depot warehouse in Southeast Memphis.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Freeport Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Police didn’t say how many cars were vandalized but said at least six victims reported items taken from their vehicles.

Among the stolen items were a 9mm pistol, cash, a wallet containing a debit card, and sunglasses.

One victim said $2,8000 was taken from his vehicle.

Monday, the Memphis Police Department told Memphis city council members that auto thefts and car break-ins, many committed by juveniles, were driving up the crime rate in Memphis.

Police said there had been more than 1,300 car break-ins this year. That’s 500 more than during the same period last year.

If you have any information about the car burglaries outside the Home Depot warehouse, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.