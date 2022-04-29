MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened across the Memphis area overnight.

Police responded to a shooting in East Memphis Thursday night at Getwell and Elliston around 9:30 p.m.

A woman was wounded and taken to Regional One in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time

The second incident happened around midnight at Frayser and Rangeline where a man was located suffering from gun shots. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect in this incident is a woman in a silver SUV. No arrests have been made at this time.

Just after 3 a.m., police responded to a shooting that left a man injured at the Motel 6 on Pauline near Union. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Police say these incident are ongoing investigations. Call 901-528-CASH if you have any information.