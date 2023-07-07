UPDATE: The 28-year-old male victim who was shot on Thomas Street has been pronounced deceased. MPD says a 24-year-old from this incident also went to the hospital– he has also been pronounced deceased.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings across the city.

In North Memphis, police say a man was shot in the 1300 block of Thomas Street just before 10:30 Thursday night. He was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Just after midnight, police responded to a different shooting in North Memphis. We are told a man was shot on North Claybrook Street and went to the hospital by private vehicle.

He is in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.

According to MPD, a shooting in Frayser left one man dead and another in critical condition.

WREG talked to someone claiming to be the victim’s father. He says his son was left lying in the pouring rain for hours after being shot.

The father tells us his 30-year-old son was shot around 9 p.m. and found on Smith Ridge Cove. Memphis police tell us the male suspects ran from the scene on foot.

The injured victim was found in the 2600 block of Frayser Boulevard.

Right now, the search for them continues. If anyone has information, you are urged to please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.