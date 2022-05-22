MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died and one person was sent to the hospital after being shot in separate overnight shootings Sunday.

The first incident happened around 1 a.m. in North Memphis on the 1700 block of Hunter Avenue when police located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Police responded to another shooting around 3 a.m. at a bar and grill in Hickory Hill where one person was found dead at the scene.

One hour later, MPD responded to another shooting in Southeast Memphis on the 4400 block of Mendenhall.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no suspect information is available for any of these incidents.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.