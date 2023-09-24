MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were shot overnight after a fight broke out at a party in Covington, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Covington Police officers and Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center on Highway 51, just north of Covington.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies began administering aid to a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was reportedly in extremely critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says that other gunshot victims were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Tipton in private vehicles.

According to the sheriff’s office, at least one of the victims was shot inside the club and other victims were shot outside. Evidence on scene suggests there were multiple shooters in various areas in and around the event center.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley says detectives are processing the scene and interviewing victims and witnesses.

Beasley released a statement on the shooting Sunday morning.

“At this time, we have a young female currently at The Med fighting for her life. Our prayers are with her and her family and all the victims in this incident. This is absolutely uncalled for and behavior that’s not acceptable. It’s sad when people can’t get together and enjoy themselves without people acting with such sickening and violent behavior. Our office will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and we will not leave one stone unturned in the process. I urge anyone with information to please reach out to us.”

There are no suspects in custody at this time. If you have information regarding the incident, contact dispatch at 901-475-4300 or the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3307.