MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two people were hurt in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Thursday night.

We’re still waiting for the police to give us more details on the investigation but we know two people were rushed to the hospital after the shooting.

Hours later, a medical examiner and a body recovery team were called to the scene.

It appears a third victim may have died.

This all started around 11 p.m. when shots rang out along Masterson Cove in Southwest Memphis.

Police had the entire street blocked off as they gathered outside a home.

There’s still no word on who was shot or what led to the shooting but we were told two of the victims were rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you any new developments.