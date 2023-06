MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were several cars broken into and vandalized at a downtown apartment complex on Monday night.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to vehicle break-ins at The Chisca On Main apartments around 5:40 a.m.

Residents say the parking lot is gated and have a Skycop surveillance camera but that this is the second time this week there has been a burglary within the premises.

