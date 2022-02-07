MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County deputies are investigating after multiple cars were burglarized at a Cordova steakhouse Monday night.

Guests came out of the Butcher Shop Steakhouse on Germantown Parkway at the Agricenter to find windows broken and items taken from their vehicles after deputies went into the restaurant to tell customers to come out and check their cars.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on the scene working 12 reported vehicle break-ins.

Courtesy: Morgan Mitchell, WREG

Courtesy: Morgan Mitchell, WREG

A witness said four men in a black Infiniti were seen driving around the lot at the time of the break-ins.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are still gathering information at this time.

