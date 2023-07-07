MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Detroit couple, looking to possibly relocate to the Bluff City, has had a change of heart after their SUV was broken into at an East Memphis hotel overnight.

The sight and sound of shattered glass in the parking lot of the La Quinta Hotel on Primacy Parkway were not the “wakeup” call Ryan Bell and his wife from Detroit were expecting.

“They took a NorthFace backpack full of clothes. My clothes and my wife’s clothes, probably totaling about $300,” Bell said.

Bell, who didn’t want his face shown, says he and his wife were actually leaning toward re-locating to the Bluff City.

“It doesn’t leave any good impression whatsoever,” Bell said. “My wife has already told me that we are not moving to Memphis.”

Bell heard as many as 20 vehicles were broken into, but that number is not confirmed.

Police were at the hotel Friday morning taking reports while nearby, Rick Jordan accessed damage to his pickup.

“They rambled through my vehicle,” Jordan said.

Jordan, a retired police officer from Vicksburg, Mississippi, understands the challenges police departments like Memphis are facing.

“Until they are able to hire a lot of law enforcement personnel that can deal with these types of situations, there’s not really too much to be done,” Jordan said.

Another victim, who didn’t want to be identified, was frustrated and outraged to find her SUV window busted out.

“I had nothing on my seats. There was nothing in my car of value of any kind for anyone to get,” the woman said. “This going to cost me more money out of my pocket for something a thief did.”

No one at La Quinta wanted to comment on the break-ins. Memphis Police have not released a description of suspects or a possible vehicle involved in the La Quinta break-ins.

If you have information, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH (2274)