MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple cars were broken into at a senior living complex in South Memphis Sunday night, and residents say this isn’t the first time they have been targeted.

Lyons Ridge Senior Apartments off of Pennsylvania Street is run by the Memphis Housing Authority.

One woman we talked with says her car windows have been shattered seven times. Shirley Wright says this has become such a problem for everyone who lives in the complex.

She also says those at the complex need help and management refuses to take responsibility. “They aren’t going to do anything about it. We have to have insurance. But why do we have to spend our money to get this done when they are getting over these fences? This is supposed to be a gated community.”

WREG has reached out to Memphis Housing Authority for its plans to help keep residents and their vehicles safe. As soon as we hear back, we will provide an update.

As of right now, no arrests have been made in last night’s break-ins.