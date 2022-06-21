MILLINGTON, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in a multiple-car crash on Highway 51 at 385.
Millington Fire Department said there were three cars involved. Two people were taken to the hospital. One person was listed in critical condition, and the other person was listed in non-critical condition.
Highway 51 lanes are closed due to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 51. Highway 385’s westbound lanes are also blocked Tuesday morning.
According to WREG’s traffic reporter, two of the vehicles were overturned.
The duration of the lane closing is currently unknown.
