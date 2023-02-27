5:20 a.m. UPDATE: Westbound lanes of I-40 at Watkins are now OPEN.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been taken to the hospital, and all westbound lanes of I-40 at Watkins have been blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Memphis Police shut down the lanes at around 3 a.m. and advised motorists to take different routes.

The Memphis Fire Department Watch Commander says three people were taken to the hospital– two went to Regional Medical Center, and one went to Methodist.

