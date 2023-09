MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on I-240 Wednesday night.

Memphis Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on I-240 eastbound near Walnut Grove after 8 p.m. One of the vehicles was overturned.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD is asking drivers to use caution in the area as they work to investigate the cause of the crash.