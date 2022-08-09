MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Tuesday afternoon when a multi-vehicle car crash caused traffic to back up near the I-240 and Sam Cooper junction.

Memphis Police say three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, were involved in the crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic is backing up and drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible. Crews are on the scene and it is unknown when the scene will be clear.

