UPDATE: The eastbound lanes of I-240 at Airways are now back open. An update on the victims’ current conditions has not been released at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 240 at Airways is shut down due to a crash.

It appears at least three cars are involved. Memphis Fire said two people were taken to the hospital.

Police are rerouting folks off of Airways in the eastbound lanes to avoid a backup at the scene.

While crews were working that scene, Memphis fire tells us someone ran into the back of their equipment.

No one was hurt during that incident.