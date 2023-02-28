MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says his office is focused on prosecuting violent crimes like shootings to make Memphis a safer place to live.

In a statement posted Tuesday, Mulroy said violent crime has been steadily rising for a decade, making Memphis No. 1 in the country in the last two years.

“I love this town and want to see the crime rates drop so people can feel safe,” he said.

He said his office is taking these steps:

Prosecutors have been told to focus on violent crime and de-emphasize “things that matter less, like marijuana possession and being late on fines and fees.”

Aggravated assault shootings will no longer be dropped because a victim is uncooperative or a witness is unavailable.

A Cold Case Unit has been established in partnership with Memphis Police Department.

Mulroy also said the county’s new Bail Hearing Room is up and running, allowing defendants to have a bail hearing within 72 hours of arrest. Bail amounts will now be set “based on a detailed review of the defendant’s finances to decide what is an affordable amount.”

Judges, not the DA’s office, set bail and determine whether a defendant is eligible for pre-trial release, Mulroy said.