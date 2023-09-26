MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No criminal charges will be filed against Memphis Police officers in the fatal shooting of Jaylin McKenzie in 2022.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday.

McKenzie, 20, died on Cochese Avenue in Parkway Village following a car chase and foot chase on Dec. 16. Officers were patrolling a retail complex to combat smash-and-grab thefts when they spotted a suspicious white Infiniti in the parking lot after the businesses were closed, and they pursued.

Mulroy released body camera video of the incident Sept. 12.

Mulroy said McKenzie was holding an assault rifle when he was initially confronted by officers, but fired a handgun twice during the chase.

“The video footage confirms that Mr. McKenzie was holding an assault rifle when officers first confronted him and that he disobeyed officers orders to stop, instead running away. Although he did drop the assault rifle,” Mulroy said. “The ballistics evidence confirms that Mr. McKenzie did indeed fire his weapon twice and would likely have done so a third time, had his gun, his handgun not jammed.”

No officers were injured.

While criminal charges will not be pursued, Mulroy said he sent a letter to Police Chief C.J. Davis with concerns about the way the incident was handled by MPD officers.