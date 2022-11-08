MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday.

If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge.

To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the bridges.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says prosecuting those cases would not be a priority.

“Marijuana enforcement will be a very low priority for this administration. I think we need to deprioritize things that don’t matter like marijuana and being late on fines and fees so that we can limit our limited resources on the things that do matter which is violent crime,” Mulroy said.

Mulroy is urging Arkansas voters to legalize recreational marijuana. He says it’s only a matter of time before the entire country does.