MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new Shelby County Justice Review Unit is “open for business,” and is already taking requests to review cases, District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Thursday.

The Justice Review Unit will review criminal cases for wrongful convictions or wrongful sentencing. Mulroy said the point was to correct injustices.

“If you’ve got a wrongfully convicted person, that means the real criminal is still walking around the streets of Shelby County,” Mulroy said.

Nashville has had a similar unit reviewing cases since 2016. Mulroy says more than 100 prosecutors’ offices or local governments have created conviction review units.

Mulroy, who was elected this year, made the conviction review unit a campaign promise. The new unit is funded by the DA’s office, but Mulroy said it would be independent from that office and staff would report only to him.

It has a website set up and is staffed with two attorneys. Lorna McCluskey is the director.

A defendant or their attorney can apply for a case review by the office.

“We’ll do every single thing we can do to get to the truth,” McCluskey said.

► Website: The Shelby County Justice Review Unit