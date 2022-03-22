CORDOVA, Tenn. — The owner of Mugshots Bar & Grill in Cordova has been issued a citation after law enforcement said they received complaints of shootings, drug sales and usage and unlicensed security guards.

The Multi-Agency Gang Unit executed a search warrant at Mugshots in the 1700 block of North Germantown Parkway on March 18.

Officers said they seized four handguns from five unlicensed security guards. RC Brock, Elijah McClain, Dylan Mead, Kalvaron Piggies, and Albert Sanchez were all issued misdemeanor citations for being unlicensed security guards.

Law enforcement also said they seized 50 cases of beer and over 200 bottle of liquor after receiving additional complaints of employees selling alcohol without a permit.

Cordova Mugshots Bar & Grill owner Shereva Dortch was issued a misdemeanor citation for unlawful sale and storage of liquor and beer.