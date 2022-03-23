CORDOVA, Tenn. — The owners of Mugshots Bar & Grill in Cordova are speaking out after being cited for unlicensed security guards and illegal beer and alcohol sales.

A “Do Not Occupy” sign is now outside Mugshots Bar & Grill after a Friday night raid in Cordova.

According to Memphis Police, after executing a search warrant five security guards were cited for being unlicensed and the bar’s owner Shereva Dortch received a citation for unlawful sale and storage of liquor and beer.

“I did feel it was coming. That’s why we were rushing to get it done,” Dortch said.

WREG obtained a copy of Dortch’s citation from the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission.

It said multiple bottles of alcoholic beverages were stored with the intent to be sold, noting the establishment does not have a liquor license.

Dortch and her fiancé Jason King said they took over the business in the last year. They admit they don’t a liquor license for the business, but shared these documents dated February 7 of this year applying for a liquor bond.

“We’re in the process of getting it done. We just hadn’t got it done fast enough. We have all our liquor bonds together and certain certificates. We have to submit to them,” King said.

Police said the multi gang unit received several complaints about shootings, narcotics, and the sale of liquor.

The report said law enforcement seized nearly 50 cases of beer in addition to 244 individual bottles of various beers.

“We just signed a lease to get this business up to code and this happens,” Dortch said.

During the search, officers also confiscated four handguns from the unlicensed security guards. We asked the owners if they did have unlicensed security guards.

“From my understanding, we didn’t and two or three people on that list were not security guards. They were bussers and one was just here as a friend, and he had his license, and he showed his licenses they still took it and gave him a citation,” King said.

Dortch said the guards are contracted through the company of someone they know personally.

As they work that out, they want people to know they aren’t irresponsible owners.

Code enforcement has also cited the business for multiple violations. They will be temporarily closed pending a court date in May.