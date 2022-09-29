MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mud Island property owner is raising concerns about crime in the area after his rental home on Island Place was set on fire early Wednesday morning.

Police said it appeared someone threw some sort of incendiary device onto the second-floor balcony of the house.

The man who rents the home said he heard at least two loud booms, went outside, and saw his home was on fire. Thursday, his charred belongings were all over the front yard.

Manish Shrivastava said it couldn’t have happened to a better tenant. Shrivastava said he lived on Mud Island several years ago, and it isn’t as safe as it used to be.

“I lived in Mud Island for the first twelve years before I moved to Germantown,” Shrivastava said. “The crime has been increasing on mud Island based on the information I read on social media, in the newspaper.”

In August, nearly a dozen vehicles were broken into at the Riverset Apartments during the early morning hours, and in June, Harbor Town residents were rattled when shots were fired during a car break-in there.

“I would hope the city takes notice of it and take some preventive actions,” Shrivastava said.

WREG crime mapped the area and found that over the last month, Memphis Police have responded to 31 other calls on Mud Island. Most involved theft from vehicles, theft of vehicles or parts, and vandalism.

Shrivastava said he is hoping police find the person or persons responsible for the damage to his house.

“The interior has all been burned,” he said. “I’m working with the insurance company to get an assessment and come up with a plan.”

If you know anything about the fire, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.