MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis-Shelby County School Board is set to vote on Dr. Joris Ray’s employment as superintendent in a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The only item on the agenda is to discuss and take action on Dr. Ray’s status with the school district.

This comes after the school board began an external investigation after divorce documents showed Ray admitted to infidelity in his marriage and listed names of women who could be school district employees.

The school board voted in a special called meeting in July to initiate an independent investigation into possible policy violations and place Ray on paid leave.

The public can watch the meeting through the following district channels:

• 88.5FM

• SCS School Board Website: www.scsk12.org/board

• C19TV (via Comcast Cable)

• www.VoiceofSCS.com

• Facebook: Memphis Shelby County Schools & Voice of MSCS