MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools is considering spending more than $6 million dollars on upgrading security.

According to Chalkbeat, several contracts are awaiting board approval. They will include $807,000 in school technology, including cameras, intercoms and alarm systems.

Another $5.5 million would be spent upgrading wiring to support the new technology.

Chalkbeat reports the board’s audit, budget and finance committee approved the contracts Thursday.