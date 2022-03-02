MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools will be investing $4.5 million throughout the next three years to operate Family Wellness Centers within the region.

The centers will be located at Cordova Middle, Booker T. Washington and Manassas High School.

MSCS says the centers are designed to expand mental, social and emotional support to students and families.

Services provided will include:

Mental Health, Social, and Emotional Supports

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Awareness

Individual, Group, and Family Counseling

School Supports (Enrollment, registration, truancy)

Drug and Alcohol Counseling

Threat Assessments

Mindfulness; Yoga/Stress-Management

De-Escalation Techniques

The services will be provided at no cost.

The Family Wellness Center Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will be March 2 at 12:30 p.m. at Cordova Middle School.