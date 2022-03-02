MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools will be investing $4.5 million throughout the next three years to operate Family Wellness Centers within the region.
The centers will be located at Cordova Middle, Booker T. Washington and Manassas High School.
MSCS says the centers are designed to expand mental, social and emotional support to students and families.
Services provided will include:
- Mental Health, Social, and Emotional Supports
- Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Awareness
- Individual, Group, and Family Counseling
- School Supports (Enrollment, registration, truancy)
- Drug and Alcohol Counseling
- Threat Assessments
- Mindfulness; Yoga/Stress-Management
- De-Escalation Techniques
The services will be provided at no cost.
The Family Wellness Center Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will be March 2 at 12:30 p.m. at Cordova Middle School.