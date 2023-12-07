MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Memphis teachers say they were promised bonuses from Memphis-Shelby County Schools, but haven’t seen any signs of them showing up in their paychecks.

Teaching has long been viewed as a low paying job, but now some educators in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools District say you can add bonuses and stipends that had been promised to them to their list of challenges.

Several teachers who didn’t want to be identified contacted WREG about bonus delays.

“We were pretty excited last year when the plan came out showing we were going to get raises and bonuses. We were really excited about it. However, we’re finding out it’s not very transparent. We don’t know what we’re getting, and when we are getting it and who is included,” said one teacher we spoke with.

They say bonus delays are affecting hundreds of teachers in this district who are career ladder, veterans, those in ESL mentor programs.

Some emailed WREG saying, “MSCS removed bonuses from the pay schedule two weeks before they were scheduled to be paid out. They say teacher retention was part of the budget, and these were retention bonuses.”

“They are saying they are being delayed or will get them soon, but at this time, we don’t when and it’s very frustrating, especially around the holiday to not know when you’re going to get that money you were expecting,” said the teacher.

WREG did reach out to Memphis-Shelby County Schools. In an email, MSCS said, “Our standard procedure is to send out a memo to staff notifying them of such initiatives. We have not done so this year. We have, however, made a historic $27 million dollar investment in teacher compensation, resulting in across-the-board raises for our dedicated educators.”

Still, teachers say they just want answers and their bonuses.

“I would hope that the district is more transparent. I know teachers are emailing and trying to get information, and we’re not getting it. So, I’d love to know when we’re getting it and for them to keep to keep those promises because we really do depend on that,” said the teacher.

Many teachers say they’re hopeful they will be contacted soon by the MSCS Office of Compensation to clear up the bonus dispute.