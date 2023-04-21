Dr. Melissa Collins with some of her students at John P. Freeman Optional School. (Courtesy: Memphis-Shelby County Schools)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host the 2023 Teachers of the Year at the White House on Monday, and Tennessee’s top teacher will be there.

Dr. Melissa Collins, the 2022-2023 Tennessee teacher of the year, will attend the event representing Memphis Shelby County School District.

Dr. Collins is a second-grade teacher at John P. Freeman Optional School and has been teaching for 21 years.

“Dr. Melissa Collins continually demonstrates her passion and commitment to educating students,” MSCS Superintendent Toni Williams said.

She has received numerous awards and honors including the Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year, the National University Award, the 2018 Global Teacher Prize Finalist (Top 50), the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching, the West Tennessee Teacher of the Year, and was inducted in the National Teacher Hall of Fame in 2020

“She exemplifies teaching excellence which endears her to students as well as other educators. We are thankful for her service and the impact she makes every day,” Williams said.

During the event, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will help them honor the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2023 Teachers of the Year from every state and territory. The teachers will be recognized for their excellence in teaching and commitment to students` learning.