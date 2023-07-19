MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Tuesday’s severe storms and power outages, some Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ summer programs will be closed Wednesday.

The following sites will be closed:

E.E. Jertert Elementary School

Frayser Elementary School

Westside Elementary School

Barret’s Chapel Elementary School

Shelby Oaks Elementary School

Treadwell Elementary School

Treadwell Middle School

Wells Station Elementary School

White Station Elementary School

Ross Elementary School

Ford Road Elementary School

Germantown Elementary School

Germanshire Elementary School

Cordova Middle School

Highland Oaks Middle School

Grahamwood Elementary School

Sea Isle Elementary School

MSCS says their family messaging system is experiencing technical difficulties and are troubleshooting the issues.