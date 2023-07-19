MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Tuesday’s severe storms and power outages, some Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ summer programs will be closed Wednesday.
The following sites will be closed:
E.E. Jertert Elementary School
Frayser Elementary School
Westside Elementary School
Barret’s Chapel Elementary School
Shelby Oaks Elementary School
Treadwell Elementary School
Treadwell Middle School
Wells Station Elementary School
White Station Elementary School
Ross Elementary School
Ford Road Elementary School
Germantown Elementary School
Germanshire Elementary School
Cordova Middle School
Highland Oaks Middle School
Grahamwood Elementary School
Sea Isle Elementary School
MSCS says their family messaging system is experiencing technical difficulties and are troubleshooting the issues.