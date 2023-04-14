MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the person who abducted a Memphis Shelby County Schools student on her way to school Thursday morning in South Memphis.

Police have not said how old the student was or what school she was headed to but said she was taken against her will in the area of Ethlyn and Silver.

According to the school district, the victim was later released.

Police said the suspect was driving a black SUV when he grabbed the student.

In March, MSCS issued a safety alert to Hamilton K-8 and Hamilton High School families via robocall after learning that man had been driving around the area attempting to pick up students.

In a new letter to parents posted online, the school district said police did not know if the March and April incidents are connected but told parents they wanted to let them directly from them about the most recent incident.

MSCS released the following, “As we often say, if you see something, say something. Please encourage your child to be aware of their surroundings, always walk with a friend – or better yet, in a group – and report any suspicious or unusual behavior immediately. We are calling for community support to help keep our students safe as they walk to and from school in the Hamilton area and across the county.”

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.