MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to the protection of their students, Memphis-Shelby County Schools is sparing no expense.

With a $17 million price tag so far, they say safety is priceless, and they plan to put millions more toward it this year.

A tour of Southwind High School in Hickory Hill outlined some of the newest safety measures MSCS has in place.

The district called the improvements state-of-the-art, with other districts nationwide coming to them to learn about these measures.

Chief of Safety and Security Carolyn Jackson explained the process. Students will enter the school and go through a new and improved metal detector.

“This is the system that every person goes through. They do not have to remove backpacks. They do not have to remove cell phones,” she said.

They can keep all their belongings on them unless the red light goes off. Then they head over to the resolution station.

“In this resolution station, if I’ve got a backpack, I’ve got to take it off because the system tells them where I’m alerting,” Jackson said. “So I go through this process, through this resolution station, until they deem that I am clear and now I can enter into the school and everyone is safe.”

The machines are monitored by employees specific to the job, rather than teachers as it had been in the past.

Southwind High School and Cordova High School were the first two schools to see improved technology. While they wouldn’t comment on the specifics, MSCS said it has already proven its worth.

“For us and our kids, safety is priceless, and we want them to know that they are important, and we feel that, and we want them to feel it as well,” Jackson said.

The rollout will be in four phases, and MSCS officials are just beginning phase two.

The investment this school year will be $37.6 million.

MSCS said they hope to have the program installed in all 200 of their buildings as soon as possible but wouldn’t give an exact timeline.