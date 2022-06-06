MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis-Shelby County School Board approved a new contract for custodial workers that supports a living wage, the district announced.

The vote was made during a specially called meeting on Monday.

“I’m delighted that the Board decided to approve this contract,” said School Board Chair Michelle R. McKissack. “At the end of the day, these are the people who are interacting with our children, trying to make it the best learning environment. They deserve to have this living wage.”

The district said the custodial service agreement with ServiceMaster will provide a living wage for custodial cleaning services for all district schools, athletic facilities, and administrative offices.

“We have history in this city when it comes to sanitation,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. “This is a moment when we can get this right. Not only for these families but also for the entire city and county. This is about respecting the humanity of our custodial workers with a living wage. This is about respect and dignity.”