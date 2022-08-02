MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As Memphis-Shelby County students get ready to head back to school, the district wants to make sure they get there safely and on time.

First Student, the company supplying the buses, is making sure no students are left behind with technology inside their school buses like the Child Checkmate system.

“The driver has to inspect sure there are no sleeping children are on the bus and de-activate the system before pulling off,” said Alvin Tucker with First Student.



LED 8-way warning lights and a new exterior camera are also designed to keep children safe.

“The one on the outside monitors when stop sign goes out. The camera can pick up if somebody runs a stop sign,” Tucker said.

On Monday, 373 students buses will be on Memphis roadways running just under 300 MSCS routes.

The school’s transportation department wants to remind all drivers to be on the lookout for the big yellow buses and is asking parents to review their children’s bus routes ahead of time.

First Student says drivers have been doing dry runs of their routes, but the company is still anticipating a few hiccups at the start of the new school year.

The department of transportation says it will be fully staffed Monday to answer any calls about transportation problems. If you have any issues call, 901-416-6077 or 901-416-5300.

To see if your children are eligible to ride a bus, click here. You can also check out additional information you may need to know before the first day of school here.