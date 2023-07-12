MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ radio station WQOX 88.5FM will join other radio legends in the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame, the school district announced.

The radio station has been honored with the Hall of Fame’s Luther Community Service Award for its outstanding contributions to the community.

The prestigious award is named after Luther Masingill, who served the Chattanooga area at WDEF for 70 years.

“Like Luther Masingill, our beloved broadcasters pride themselves on keeping our families well informed and entertained too,” said Interim Superintendent Toni Williams. “It’s an esteemed honor to be recognized by the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.”

“From live event coverage to hands-on experiences in broadcasting for students, 88.5FM, the Voice of MSCS, remains a community staple that epitomizes education and public service,” said Dr. Cathryn Stout, Chief of Communications & Broadcast Services. “This unanimous decision by the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame underscores the diligent work of our broadcasters.”

WQOX, known as “the only station your parents can agree on,” serves as a channel for information, awareness, and education while playing urban contemporary and smooth jazz.

The station will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Columbia, Tennessee, on July 29.