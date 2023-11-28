MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders, the budget cutting axe could be swinging soon to possibly trim $150 million in spending from next year’s budget.

Interim superintendent Toni Williams told WREG that the end of some pandemic relief funding is to blame.

“We have ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, which is really COVID relief that’s scheduled to sunset. But this not something that’s new. This is about looking at academic data and protecting our schools and students,” Williams said.

As school leaders try to protect schools and students and figure how to trim and close the budget gap, one idea being floated is to slash almost 675 jobs, along with doing away with a number of student programs.

However, Superintendent Williams says we are not at that point yet.

“I will always make sure that we move resources to schools and directly support them, and that’s what this is about,” she said. “It’s too soon to say what jobs we’re cutting, if any jobs. This is just a discussion around how do we take the positions that we have and serve schools directly.”

To potentially lessen the blow, Tennessee districts such as MSCS could benefit from a new state school funding formula that came with a one billion dollars.

“We’re ending ESSER, but at the same time, we are beginning TISSA, and TISSA is the new state formula. So even though some money is going away, some new money is coming in. So, we’re trying to figure out where the gap will be,” said MSCS school board member Mauricio Calvio.

In recent years, federal dollars have been used to support construction projects, staff addition, raises, bonuses and tutoring.

“We are using public tax money. So, we have to be responsible to taxpayers, and we have to be responsible to students. So, it’s the balancing act and how do we make smart and often times tough decisions on what is best for our students,” Calvo said.

There are tough decisions on what’s best for students, MSCS, and the community as school leaders look at trimming next year’s budget.

“This will be a realignment to support schools,” Williams said.

The Memphis-Shelby County School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday evening around 5:30 at the Board of Education building on Avery.