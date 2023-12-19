MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools named the three finalists for the superintendent position Tuesday afternoon.

Yolonda Brown, Marie Feagins, and Cheryl Proctor were the top three choices of the school board and the community for the role.

Brown is the chief academic officer of Atlanta Public Schools, Feagins is the chief of high schools and leadership development in Detroit, and Proctor is the deputy superintendent of Portland Public Schools.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent finalists Yolanda Brown (left), Marie Feagins (center), and Cheryl Proctor (right)

After another round of interviews, the district could extend a job offer to start contract negotiations with the top candidate sometime in January.

The school board hopes to name a new superintendent by the end of February and have that person working by July.

It has been sixteen months since the district’s last leader resigned.