MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School Board announced Tuesday that interim superintendent Toni Williams will no longer be considered for superintendent after signing a new contract.

The new contract for Williams includes the same salary for this past year and vacation days that can be bought back by the district if they aren’t used. The contract will end August 2024.

She was appointed interim superintendent in August 2022.

The school district said they will continue their search for the next superintendent.

This news comes almost two weeks after former Vice Chair Sheleah Harris said she resigned from the school board for multiple reasons, including corruption in the district regarding contracts. She also said the superintendent search was manipulated.

Some have accused the board of rigging the search in favor of the interim superintendent Toni Williams. In an interview on WREG’s Live at 9 last week, Board Chairwoman Althea Greene denied that and said Williams shouldn’t have to step down as some critics have demanded.

“I don’t think she should step down. I realize that there are so many groups out there, but some of these groups are distractions,” Greene said at the time. “If we’re not—we can agree and disagree, but at the end of the day it’s about moving forward for the sake of children.”